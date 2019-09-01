Retired Goodyear Fire engineer dies following battle with cancer

article

A retired Goodyear Fire engineer lost his battle with cancer.

The United Goodyear Fire Fighters Association announced the line-of-duty death of retired engineer Austin Peck. Peck died Saturday night from a rare form of occupational cancer called adenocarcinoma. He was 35-years-old.

Peck joined the department in January 2008.

“No matter what the situation, Austin always treated everyone with compassion,” said Goodyear Fire Chief Paul Luizzi. “His brothers and sisters are remembering not just how skilled he was at his job, but also the humor he brought to the work we do each day, especially on the toughest of days.”

Details on funeral services will be announced as they become available.

Peck is survived by his wife Erin, and two daughters, Marley and Harper, according to the UGFFA.