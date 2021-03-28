Rev. Sharpton urges people to take a knee Monday morning around 8 a.m. CDT ahead of Chauvin trial start

Before opening statements get underway in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, Reverend Al Sharpton is urging Americans and people worldwide to join in a moment of remembrance for Floyd.

Sunday, Reverend Sharpton, while speaking at a vigil for Floyd in Minneapolis, called on people to join him along with members of the Floyd family as they take a knee ahead of court on Monday.

Sharpton is planning to hold a news conference at 8 a.m. ahead of the start of court. After the news conference, and before heading into the Hennepin County Courthouse, the family is planning to take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds -- the same amount of time Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd during his death.

Rev. Sharpton says along with honoring Floyd, he also intends to show people how long eight minutes and 46 seconds is.

"For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, we are going to take a knee in front of the courthouse to show the world how long it took for Chauvin to have his knee on that neck," said Sharpton.

Rev. Sharpton did something similar during Floyd's funeral in Minneapolis last summer, asking people to stand for eight minutes and 46 seconds there.

"People didn't understand how long that was," said Sharpton. "Until they stood."