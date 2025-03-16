Reward grows in Emily Pike case as investigators look for leads

The Brief There are still no answers in the murder of 14-year-old Emily Pike who went missing out of Mesa and was found dead a hundred miles away. Her case is one of many in a sea of missing and murdered indigenous women, and those in tribal communities are working to make sure there is justice in her case.



Investigators are still searching for the suspect who killed 14-year-old Emily Pike from the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

What we know:

The girl's remains were found in February after she was reported as a runaway out of Mesa.

A month after Pike's remains were found dumped 100 miles away in Gila County, there have been no arrests.

Tribes around the Valley are showing their support and raising awareness, not only for Pike, but for all the other missing and murdered indigenous women.

The backstory:

In a sea of red on March 16, a Valley community is searching for answers.

"Mothers and fathers are suffering, and losing their children in all tribal nations," a speaker said at a vigil and walk held in the teen's memory.

On Jan. 27, Pike was reported as a runaway. On Feb. 14, the 14-year-old's body was found dismembered off Highway 60 near Globe.

"Somebody knows something," a speaker said. "Speak up. They need to be brought to justice."

Now, there's a $75,000 reward for information and leads to those responsible for her death.

"To Emily and her family, they're not alone."

"We stand with them and we feel their pain."

As they seek justice, supporters placed their hands in red paint, covering their mouths, symbolizing the many missing and murdered indigenous women.

It shows they will not be silenced.

"Indigenous women, when they're taken, you know, they’re covering their mouths not to be spoken, you know, from being heard. "So we are spreading awareness so that we are heard," a speaker said.

What's next:

The San Carlos Apache Tribe put forth the $75,000 reward, hoping for any information that will lead to an arrest in this case.

What you can do:

If you know anything about Emily's death, you can call the Gila County Sheriff's Office at 928-200-2352, Bureau of Indian Affairs at 505-917-7830, or San Carlos Apache Tribal Police at 928-475-1755.