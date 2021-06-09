Expand / Collapse search
Reynolds Wrap offering $10K, grilling lessons in Rookie Griller contest

By Catherine Park
Published 
Food and Drink
LOS ANGELES - Reynolds Wrap is offering $10,000 plus a chance to learn how to grill and become the ultimate grilling master just in time for summer. 

The company announced it will be offering this "once in a lifetime" opportunity to whoever can send in a photo of their "biggest #GrillFail" and the story behind it. 

Participants who have never attempted grilling before and do not exactly have a "grill fail" photo to share are still able to enter by submitting a photo of their most "grill-timidated" post, Reynolds said in a news release. 

From now until June 18, people can submit their photos to RookieGriller@ReynoldsGrill.com

Reynolds Rookie Griller

Reynolds Rookie Griller.

RELATED: Winner of Heinz Head Burger Artist contest will receive $25K, condiments for life 

Entrants must be at least 18 years old to apply and must provide the city and state of their residence. They must also provide the "grilling fail" or "grill-timidated" photo and the story behind it and why they deserve to be titled the Reynolds Rookie Griller. 

"Griller candidates will be evaluated by a qualified judge who recognizes the potential in even the biggest beginners or self-deemed #GrillFails. Our Reynolds Rookie Griller will be judged on their level of grill-timidation, determination and creativity," according to the news release. 

In addition to the cash prize, one lucky winner will get a chance to learn through virtual one-on-one classes with 25-year veteran and grilling expert Steven Raichlen, author of "The Barbecue Bible" and more recently, "How to Grill Vegetables." They will also be given grilling tools and plenty of Reynolds Wrap. 

The winner will also document their journey to "grilling greatness" in a post on the Reynolds website and social media. 

"It’s officially grilling season and Reynolds Wrap is here to help grillers of all skill levels master a delicious meal," said Danielle Chandler, vice president of marketing, Reynolds Brands. "Grilling can be a bit unnerving for newbies and we’re looking for a true rookie to grow their grilling confidence this summer." 

The winner will be notified through email on June 28, 2021. 

For more information, visit www.reynoldswrap.com.