RFK Jr.'s hiking attire while in AZ sparks chatter; missing AZ man found dead | Nightly Roundup

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s choice of attire while hiking Phoenix trail sparks online chatter; world remembers heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

1. RFK Jr.'s hiking attire sparks chatter

(Photo Courtesy: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.)

What we know:

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was in Phoenix over the past weekend, but what he wore during a hike became a topic of discussion.

Dig deeper:

In a photo taken during the hike, RFK Jr. was seen wearing jeans. The photo was taken during a normally hot time of the year for Arizona.

2. Man accused of leaving baby in car

What we know:

A now-viral video taken in Marana has resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old.

What they're saying:

Marana Police say the 24-year-old is accused of leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle, which is a violation of city ordinance.

3. Search for missing fisherman comes to tragic end

What we know:

Deputies have recovered the body of a man who went missing while fishing at the Salt River on Monday evening.

Dig deeper:

Nicole Nichols, the wife of 53-year-old Tre-vor Adams, said her husband went missing at around 5 p.m. on July 21 near the Sheep's Crossing Recreation Site. Officials say Adams' body was found a couple of hundred yards away from where he was fishing.

4. Remembering Ozzy Osborne

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

What we know:

Ozzy Osbourne, who is known for his heavy metal music career and his time on an MTV reality show that showcased his family, passed away at the age of 76.

Big picture view:

Osbourne's death came shortly after he, along with his Black Sabbath bandmates, performed in a final concert to tens of thousands of fans in the United Kingdom.

5. Prosecutors want more life sentences for ‘Doomsday Mom’

What we know:

Prosecutors with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office are asking a judge to hand more life sentences for Lori Daybell.

The backstory:

Daybell, also known as the so-called ‘Doomsday Mom,’ is set for sentencing on July 25 for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder related to the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the attempted murder of her former nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

