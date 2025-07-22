Arizona weather forecast: Cooler-than-average temps with a chance of rain in Phoenix

The Brief Our high on Tuesday in Phoenix will only reach about 99 degrees, which is well below normal. Scattered showers are also possible in the Valley. Conditions will dry out and warm up on Wednesday.



Another round of scattered showers and storms passed through Pinal County, far Eastern Maricopa County, and Gila County on Tuesday morning.

These storms will continue to lift through northeastern Arizona into the afternoon as a few more showers and storms may develop, especially in Eastern Arizona.

Today:

In the Valley, the chance for showers remains around 10-20% through the afternoon. It will be humid, partly cloudy, and cooler-than-average in Phoenix on Tuesday. The high is forecast to hit just 99 degrees. This will be the third day of the month with a high temperature below 100 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday:

Conditions will quickly dry out on Wednesday, beginning in Western Arizona and spreading eastward. The forecast high is 104 on Wednesday in Phoenix with a mostly sunny sky. On Thursday the high climbs to 106 and by Friday the high reaches 107 degrees. It will be sunny with no shower chances into the weekend.

In northern Arizona, a few lingering storm chances are possible on Wednesday, but the general pattern is drying and warming.

This Weekend:

The high temperatures climb to near 110 by Sunday this week in the Valley with plenty of sunshine.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com