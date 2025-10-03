Richard Djerf: Execution scheduled for Arizona death row inmate

article

The Brief The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry has set an execution date for Richard Djerf. Djerf is scheduled to be executed on Oct. 17, 2025. Djerf pleaded guilty to four counts of first degree murder in 1995, but legal battles related to his case continued until 2020.



What we know:

Per a statement released on Oct. 3, ADCRR officials said Richard Djerf will be executed by lethal injection at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 17, in accordance with an order that was issued by the Arizona Supreme Court on Aug. 19.

In August, we reported that Attorney General Kris Mayes, during an exclusive interview with John Hook, revealed that the state planned to file an execution warrant for Djerf.

The execution, according to ADCRR's statement, will take place at the state prison in Florence.

The backstory:

According to Djerf's entry on ADCRR's website for death row inmates, Djerf killed four people: Albert Luna Sr., Patricia Luna, Damien Luna, and Rochelle Luna. Damien was five when he died.

The incident happened on Sept. 14, 1993. Per the ADCRR, Djerf forced himself into the Luna resident at gunpoint, and proceeded to tie and gag Patricia and Damien before the two were ultimately killed. Rochelle and Albert Sr. returned home after Djerf forced himself into the home, and both were killed by Djerf as well.

In filings related to the state's request to execute Djerf, it was stated that Djerf pleaded guilty to four counts of first degree murder in 1995, but legal battles related to Djerf's case continued for years, until 2020.

What's next:

Should the execution take place as scheduled, Djerf will become the second death-row inmate to be executed in Arizona in 2025. The last execution, which involved a death-row inmate named Aaron Gunches, happened in March.