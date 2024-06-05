Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Richardson man accused of raping, trafficking 16-year-old girl

Published  June 5, 2024 4:14pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4

FOX 4 All Day: June 5, 2024

Dallas-Fort Worth news headlines and the weather forecast for Wednesday, June 5, including flooding in North Texas and more information on a shooting at an Irving Wingstop.

RICHARDSON, Texas - A man in Richardson is accused of kidnapping, raping and trying to sell a 16-year-old girl for sex.

A Collin County grand jury on Wednesday formally indicted 38-year-old Sheldon Evans — who is originally from Atlanta, Georgia — on several child sex charges.

Sheldon-Vonshey-Evans-mug.png

Prosecutors say Evans met a 16-year-old in the Atlanta area back in 2022 and paid for her to fly to North Texas.

Evans allegedly picked her up from DFW Airport, took her to his Richardson apartment and raped her.

Prosecutors say Evans also bought the child lingerie to "look and dress older so she could make money." He told her to refer to him as her pimp or "Daddy." 

The girl eventually contacted her mother, who alerted Richardson police.

Evans is charged with trafficking of a child, aggravated kidnapping and indecency with a child by sexual contact. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Featured

Surgical castration now possible for child sex offenders in Louisiana
article

Surgical castration now possible for child sex offenders in Louisiana

Louisiana lawmakers gave final approval to a bill that would allow judges the option to order someone to undergo surgical castration when the person is convicted of a sex crime against a child younger than 13.