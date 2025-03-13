Road closures scattered in Arizona high country due to severe snow storm, Snow Squall Warning issued

article

Interstate 40 is closed in multiple places due to a winter snow storm in the high country. A Snow Squall Warning was issued for Flagstaff due to the winter weather. Last week, miles of cars were stranded for 16-plus hours due to a similar severe winter snow storm.



Multiple road closures are scattered in northern Arizona because of a winter snow storm that is whitewashing Yavapai, Coconino and Navajo counties.

Interstate 40 is closed near Williams and Ashfork, along with spots at US 93 and in Winslow.

Interstate 17 was closed near Munds Park, about 15 miles south of Flagstaff and between Sedona and Interstate 17, State Route 89A is closed in both directions, north of Oak Creek Canyon.

In addition, a Snow Squall Warning was put into effect for Yavapai and Coconino counties, per the National Weather Service.

This is the second major snow storm in the high country.

Last week, lines of cars were stranded on Interstate 40 for nearly 16 hours due to heavy snowfall.

There is no estimated time for the freeways to reopen.

The Snow Squall warning will be lifted at 4:45 P.M.