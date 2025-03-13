Road closures scattered in Arizona high country due to severe snow storm, Snow Squall Warning issued

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Parker Valley, Globe/Miami, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Mazatzal Mountains, Tonto Basin
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Wind and Dust Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, West Pinal County, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central La Paz, Yuma County, Gila River Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Pinal County, New River Mesa, Buckeye/Avondale, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Aguila Valley, Central Phoenix, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Gila Bend, Deer Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Southeast Yuma County
Wind and Dust Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM MDT until FRI 6:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Dust Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Dust Storm Warning
from THU 4:35 PM MST until THU 6:30 PM MST, Cochise County

Road closures scattered in Arizona high country due to severe snow storm, Snow Squall Warning issued

By
Published  March 13, 2025 4:33pm MST
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(National Weather Service photo)

The Brief

    • Interstate 40 is closed in multiple places due to a winter snow storm in the high country.
    • A Snow Squall Warning was issued for Flagstaff due to the winter weather.
    • Last week, miles of cars were stranded for 16-plus hours due to a similar severe winter snow storm.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Multiple road closures are scattered in northern Arizona because of a winter snow storm that is whitewashing Yavapai, Coconino and Navajo counties.

Interstate 40 is closed near Williams and Ashfork, along with spots at US 93 and in Winslow.

Interstate 17 was closed near Munds Park, about 15 miles south of Flagstaff and between Sedona and Interstate 17, State Route 89A is closed in both directions, north of Oak Creek Canyon.

Dig deeper:

In addition, a Snow Squall Warning was put into effect for Yavapai and Coconino counties, per the National Weather Service.

Why you should care:

This is the second major snow storm in the high country. 

Last week, lines of cars were stranded on Interstate 40 for nearly 16 hours due to heavy snowfall.

What's next:

There is no estimated time for the freeways to reopen.

The Snow Squall warning will be lifted at 4:45 P.M.

The Source

  • NWS Flagstaff and the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

