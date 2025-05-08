Robert Prevost becomes 1st American to be Pope: Here's why there are few non-European pontiffs

May 8 was a groundbreaking day of sorts for the Roman Catholic faith, as cardinals in the church voted, for the first time, to install an American as their leader.

The election of Robert Prevost marks the first time a person with United States nationality has been chosen to lead the Catholic Church.

Here's what to know about the origin of popes, and why it was previously considered difficult to select an American as pope.

How many popes have there been?

By the numbers:

According to the Holy See's website, the late Pope Francis was the 266th pope. This means Prevost, who will use the title Leo XIV, will be the 267th pope.

Are non-European popes common?

Non-European popes are not that common in the Catholic Church.

What we know:

When the Associated Press reported on Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio's election as Pope Francis, they noted that Bergoglio was first non-European to have served as pope since Gregory III, who served between the years 731 and 741.

The Vatican's website states that Gregory III was from Syria.

According to an article published by New Jersey newspaper The Record in April 2025, nearly a third of the 266 who held the title of Pope came from Rome, and about 200 were born within areas that are considered today as part of Italy. The article was written prior to the election of Pope Leo XIV.

Why are non-Italian popes so rare in the past?

According to The Record, early popes were mostly drawn from the Roman clergy, and the custom held even after the Western Roman Empire dissolved.

The article also stated that by the Middle Ages, papal conclaves were held where the pope died, and that was usually in or near Rome. The article said that gave a home-field advantage of sorts to Roman clergy.

Why are non-Italian popes more common in recent decades?

Dig deeper:

Per an article published by Reuters on May 1, 2025, an Italian church historian said that in recent conclaves, cardinals from Italy have failed to coalesce around one candidate.

The article also states that since the 1960s, popes have sought to diversify the representation in the College of Cardinals, with Italians now representing about 14% of the voting members of the conclave, down from 24% during the 2013 conclave.

At least one Italian clergy member has also underplayed the importance, in their opinion, of having an Italian pope. In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera on April 25, 2025 (in Italian), Angelo Bagnasco said the criteria for papacy should not include a candidate's country of origin. Rather, Bagnasco said the criteria should revolve around the candidates' "intelligence of faith, the warmth of their heart, and their courage."

Were there Italian Papabili for this conclave?

Reports on this year's papal conclave listed a number of Italian clergy members as papabili, a word that is used to describe those who are considered as having a chance to be the next pope.

Big picture view:

According to reports by France 24, there were four Italians considered as papabili. The same article also lists the man who is now Pope Leo XIV as a papabile.

Similarly, a report by the BBC lists four Italians as papabili.

Why are American popes considered unlikely, until now?

What they're saying:

According to the Associated Press, an American pontiff was considered to be taboo, until now, because of the geopolitical power the U.S. already wields in the secular sphere.

A May 6, 2025 article by the National Catholic Reporter states that an American pontiff was unlikely because of potential political issues. The article states a conservative American candidate could run the risk of appearing to legitimize or empower President Donald Trump, while a progressive American candidate could run the risk of being seen as a response to Trump.

What's next:

The AP also notes that the election of Prevost as Pope could have an impact on the Catholic Church's future in the U.S., as the church is sharply divided between conservatives and progressives.

The article also notes that Francis, with the help of Prevost, had embarked on a project to "rein in the traditionalist tendencies in the United States."