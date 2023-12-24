Rollover crash sends Phoenix Police officer to the hospital

Phoenix Police officials say one one of their officers was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash.

The incident happened in the area of 16th Street and University. According to a brief statement, the officer was investigating a car that was being driven at a high rate of speed when another car pulled in front of the officer.

"The patrol officer swerved out of the way to prevent colliding with the car and struck a bus stop and a light pole. The patrol car rolled before coming to a rest in the roadway," read a portion of the statement.

The officer, according to police, suffered minor injuries, and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

"The car being investigated was not located," police officials wrote.

