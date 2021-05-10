Roosevelt Row holds monthly bike tours to see downtown Phoenix murals

Beautiful murals are displayed all throughout Roosevelt Row, and anyone can have the chance to learn about the history behind them through a bike tour happening once a month.

"The murals on Roosevelt Row is one of the things we're particularly known for," said Nicole Underwood, community engagement director with Roosevelt Row's Welcome Center.

The next bike tour date is still being set, but it's a six-mile long ride with chances to stop and soak in the mural's story.

"We really want to give people the opportunity to understand that there is more behind some of the beautiful murals," Underwood said. "There are stories behind the murals and artists who have been doing a lot of work in the community for a long time."

Some of the work on the tour is part of the Uncontained Mural Project.

"We wanted to really elevate Latinx and indigenous artists in the area who haven’t had an opportunity to show their story," according to Underwood.

One mural by Desirae Redhouse is part of that, and it's only up for a few more weeks until the next artist mural is displayed.

"I think they’re so beautiful and so cool and abstract and different," said Alyssa Alexander, a visitor.

Learn more about the bike tour: https://www.facebook.com/RooseveltRowCDC

