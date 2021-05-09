Wildfire burning near Prescott National Forest grows to 3,500 acres

Arizona fire crews are working to control a wildfire near Crown King that has spread to the Prescott National Forest.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the Minnehaha, Fort Misery and Horsethief Basin communities, and Crown King has been asked to start preparing in case another evacuation order is issued. Crown King is also closed to non-residents.

As of May 9, the Tussock Fire, which started 20 miles northeast of Wickenburg, has burned 3,500 acres and has no containment.

The fire was first reported on Saturday at 400 acres, but a lack of moisture, windy conditions and heat caused the flames to balloon up to more than six times that size overnight.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is working with the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service to control the flames.

An evacuation center, according to BLM officials, will be established by the Arizona Red Cross at Mayer High School.

Meanwhile, portions of Old Senator Highway and Forest Road 711 are closed while crews respond to the fire, officials say.

Mike Sagara, a Public Information Officer for the Red Cross, says they are expecting 2021's wildfire season to be worse than years past.

"Primarily because we haven’t had a lot of rainfall," said Sagara. "So, we have a lot of fuel out there that is combustible, and we encourage people to clear their properties, so they have a barrier from the fire."

Sagara also advises that during wildfire season, people, especially those living in wooded areas, remain prepared and ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

"Get your stuff ready so you can be ready to move to the next level, which is ‘set,’ which means evacuation is imminent. So you need to have your stuff in a handy spot to get it loaded in your car," said Sagara.

