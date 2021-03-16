Electric car company Electra Meccanica chooses Mesa to build warehouse, creating hundreds of jobs

The electric vehicle industry in Arizona revved up on Tuesday, March 16. A new car manufacturer announced its moving to Mesa after a nationwide search.

On Ray Road, just north of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, up to 500 jobs will soon fill a factory, but it could mean so much more than that.

"It’s very, very much like being in the cockpit of a fighter jet," explained Electra Meccanica CEO, Paul Rivera, as he showed off their three-wheel electric vehicle designed for the urban driver.

But now, these cars will be built in a future warehouse off of Ray Road in Mesa. He said beyond all of the traditional reasons why, local leaders agreed to let them pilot a car share program.

"In addition to the facility, the land, the workforce, the logistics being close to the West Coast, our target market, the idea that we could test the solo share portion is really, really interesting to us," Rivera said.

Arizona is seemingly having an electric vehicle revolution with Lucid and Nikola factories in Casa Grande and news of a manufacturer that makes electric vehicle pets opening in Flagstaff.

"Arizona is becoming a hub for electric vehicles," says Sharon Watson with the Arizona Commerce Authority, adding that it means there will be lots of job opportunities.

Electra Meccanica will be creating 500 new jobs and creating a $33 million capital investment. The 235,000-square foot facility may lead to even more good news, says Mesa Mayor John Giles.

"There are a lot of suppliers, a lot of subcontractors that are part of the manufacturing process. So the ripple effect of this large manufacturing operation coming to the Gateway Airport area is really going to be felt throughout the region and really throughout the state," Giles said.

The facility is expected to break ground soon and the hope is to have the first car ready for sale by the end of 2022. Electra Meccanica expects to be able to make 20,000 cars a year.

Learn more about the car manufacturer here https://electrameccanica.com/