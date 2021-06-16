Rope tornado stretches across sky in Canada

Expand / Collapse search
By Meteorlogist Stephanie Weaver
Footage filmed by Neil and Danae Serfas on June 15 showed the tornado whipping up a massive cloud of dust and dirt on farmland in D'Arcy, Saskatchewan. (Credit: Neil Serfas via Storyful)

D’ARCY, Saskatchewan - A rope tornado whipped up dust and dirt as it snaked across farmland in Canada on Tuesday. 

Footage filmed by Neil and Danae Serfas on June 15 showed the tornado whipping up a massive cloud of dust and dirt on farmland in D’Arcy, Saskatchewan.

"Once the tornado ended we saw a very upset moose running out of the field," the Serfases told Storyful.

Environment Canada confirmed three tornadoes, a straight-line wind event and large hail between June 15 and 16.

The tornado’s preliminary rating on the Fujita scale was labeled an EF-0, which implies winds of less than 73 miles per hour, along with minimal damage.

Rope tornadoes are considered some of the smallest and most common types of tornadoes, drawing their name from their rope-like appearance. In fact, most tornadoes begin and end their life cycle as rope tornadoes before growing into a larger twister or dissipating. 

While rope tornadoes may appear weaker than larger ones, they can still become more intense as they narrow and tighten.

Meteorologists on Environment Canada took to social media to warn of "hot, windy and stormy" conditions with the potential of "severe thunderstorms capable of producing golf ball sized hail and strong winds gusts."

According to local news reports, several communities were placed under tornado warnings, but damage was minimal. No injuries were reported.

Storyful contributed to this story.
 