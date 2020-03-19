Round Rock High School choir doesn’t skip a beat in quarantine

Round Rock High School students joined thousands of students across the state who will not return to school until April 3rd amid concerns of COVID 19. However, the singers are hitting all the right notes -- online.

The choir has spent this week in quarantine virtually practicing songs. Choir Director Rae Grantham said it is similar to their improv time in class.

A video posted on Twitter shows members of the Dragon Choir singing "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" from "The Lion King".

Grantham said with classes and practices canceled, major performances are called into question, including RRHS's masterwork with band, orchestra, the annual Legacy Princess Tea and their Spring show.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

"We put the videos together so they could continue hearing/seeing themselves perform together," said Grantham. "The videos won’t replace us rehearsing and performing together, but it helps our students stay connected to their passion for singing. It also helps them feel connected to their choir family and allows them a way to continue to express themselves and hopefully alleviates anxiety/fear of the unknown."

Advertisement

The Dragon Choir has eight different choral ensembles and about 300 singers in total.

Those performing in the online videos are not all from the same ensemble.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK