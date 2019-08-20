Runaway air mattresses take flight during outdoor movie event in Denver

An outdoor movie event took a wild turn in Denver when strong winds blew dozens of air mattresses through a park, with some even landing in a nearby pool.

Robb Manes says he was at the pool when an air mattress flew into a fence. After a second and third mattress came tumbling into the fence, Manes grabbed his camera and witnessed dozens of air mattresses blowing through the park.

"We were hanging out at the pool when, suddenly, a mattress flew into the fenced-in area," Manes said in a YouTube post. "When a second and third one came in, we stood up, I grabbed my camera, and this is what we saw."