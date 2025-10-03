Runaway Teens: Missing in the System | FOX 10 Investigates Special Report

The Brief A Phoenix teenager, who was in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS), was a victim of sex trafficking before her death in a hit-and-run. Two other teenagers, also in DCS care, were allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered after running away from their group homes. State leaders say changes are coming to the Arizona Department of Child Safety following a series of child deaths. Here are the stories of Zariah Dodd, Emily Pike and Anaiah Walker.



Phoenix-area teenagers in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) have been victims of sex trafficking, murder, and sexual assault, according to police and family members.

Following the deaths of Anaiah Walker, Emily Pike, and Zariah Dodd, state leaders say changes are coming to the agency.

Zariah Dodd

Zariah Dodd, a pregnant 16-year-old in the care of the Department of Child Safety, was murdered after running away from her group home.

Her family claims the system failed to protect her.

Two men, including Jurrell Davis, the father of her unborn child, have been charged with her murder. Davis, who was prohibited from owning firearms, had a history of crimes involving minors and a history of possessing guns.

Emily Pike

Emily Pike, a 14-year-old girl, was allegedly sexually assaulted and was found murdered after running away from her group home. Her remains were discovered dismembered, and her cause of death was determined to be "homicidal violence." No suspects have been identified in the case.

Anaiah Walker

According to police, Anaiah Walker, a Phoenix teenager who was in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS), was sex trafficked before her death in a hit-and-run.

Walker's family says the state failed to protect her. The trafficking of children in state care is not uncommon; a recent study found that more than 60% of child sex trafficking victims in Arizona between 2021 and 2023 were in DCS custody.

Looking into the Dept. of Child Safety

Following a series of child deaths, including those of Rebekah Baptiste, Zariah Dodd, and Emily Pike, state leaders say changes are coming to the Arizona Department of Child Safety. According to a former caseworker, the system is broken.

What you can do:

Below are resources for those who are being trafficked or know someone who is being trafficked, are experiencing or witnessing child abuse, and those who are having or know someone having suicidal thoughts.

Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network

Arizona Dept. of Child Safety Resources

Child abuse hotline: 1-888-SOS-CHILD (1-888-767-2445)

Suicide hotline: Text or call 988