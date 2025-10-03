Emily Pike: Family reflects on unsolved murder at site where teen was found dismembered | Special Report

The Brief Emily Pike, a 14-year-old girl, was allegedly sexually assaulted and was found murdered after running away from a group home. Emily's remains were found dismembered, and her cause of death was ruled as "homicidal violence." No suspects have been identified. Her death prompted the creation of "Emily’s Law" and Arizona's Turquoise Alert system to better assist in finding missing and endangered tribal members, in part by distinguishing them from "runaways."



Fourteen-year-old Emily Pike was brutally murdered earlier this year, but long before that, Emily was allegedly sexually assaulted.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs conducted an investigation but closed her case due to "insufficient evidence." Family members believe she would still be alive if the case had been prosecuted.

Emily Pike

The backstory:

"Emily, Emily, Emily. Can you please stop for me so I can talk to you?" a Mesa Police officer was heard saying on body camera footage.

It was the night of Sept. 20, 2023, the second time she had run away from a group home owned by Sacred Journey, Inc.

"Let’s talk, OK?" the officer said.

"No ... I just wanna see my mom. Get off of me." she replied.

Far from home, 120 miles away from the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation, Emily was talking with an officer.

"No one’s helping me. Stay the (expletive) away from me. No one’s gonna (expletive) help me," Emily said.

Those words hit harder knowing what the family knows now.

"I really don’t want to put you in handcuffs, young lady, OK?" the officer said. Emily replied, "I just wanna go home."

A month later, Emily ran away again on Halloween 2023. By January 2025, she would sneak out for the last time.

Emily was in the custody of her tribe and ultimately placed in a Mesa group home licensed by the Department of Child Safety. But before that, she reported being sexually assaulted on the San Carlos Apache Reservation.

In May 2025, San Carlos Apache Police Department Chief, Elliot Sneezy, spoke to Arizona lawmakers during a joint legislative oversight committee on the Department of Child Safety about the strain his officers face covering 1.8 million acres of land where 17,000 tribal members live.

Emily’s 911 call was transferred to the Game and Fish Department.

"Part of the reason why that call was given to the Game and Fish Department to locate her was because it was in a rural area, a very desolate area, and Game and Fish are the experts on locating people in those types of areas. Now, do we respond to some of those areas? Yes. However, looking at calls, we were also busy. As I mentioned, we cover a lot of area. And I think at the time, we only had about 22 police officers," Chief Sneezy explained.

No one has been charged in Emily’s assault.

"And ultimately, the path to her leading to a group home almost seemed like she was punished for being victimized. And I find that absolutely abhorrent," said State Sen. Carine Werner, a Republican representing District 4.

Dig deeper:

Even after Emily ran away from Sacred Journey multiple times, DCS indicated the agency had no record of her.

"When a child is living on tribal lands and either eligible for enrollment or enrolled in a tribe, the tribe has exclusive jurisdiction. The state can't come in and tell them what to do with their children," said Kathryn Ptak, two weeks after being confirmed director of the Department of Child Safety.

Jurisdiction is the key term and what leads to a disconnect, according to Arizona lawmakers and tribal leaders.

When she ran away on Jan. 27, 2025, the group home staff notified her tribe’s social services but did not call the DCS hotline to report her as a runaway. Since then, DCS officials have ordered the group home to use the hotline regardless of the entity that placed a child in the home.

"Emily ran away from Sacred Journey exiting her room's window. The alarm on the window had been disabled," said Terry Rambler, chairman of the San Carlos Apache Tribe.

One hundred miles away from where Emily was last seen in Mesa, two memorials have grown off U.S. 60 near milepost 277.

‘Her murder could have been prevented’

On Valentine’s Day 2025, authorities found Emily’s remains dismembered in trash bags.

"You take her life. But why? Why go as far as taking her body apart? Why... do this to her?" said Carolyn Bender, Emily's aunt.

Emily’s cause of death was "homicidal violence with blunt head trauma."

"This is a tough place to come to because my brother’s baby was dumped here like a piece of trash, like she didn’t matter, and it hurts that somebody hated her, disliked her that much to do what they did to her," said Emily's uncle, Allred Pike.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office is leading the multi-agency investigation into Emily’s murder, and no suspects have been identified.

"Yes, I feel that her murder could have been prevented, and it all starts down to her assault," Bender said when asked if she feels Emily's death could have been prevented.

Emily's Law

Emily’s tragedy sparked "Emily’s Law," creating Arizona’s Turquoise Alert for missing, endangered people and tribal members under 65. The alert is activated when someone goes missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances. Another criterion requires law enforcement to determine the person is not a "runaway" as the sole reason they went missing.

"When they say ‘runaway,’ the response isn’t heightened like the way ‘missing’ is. ‘Missing,’ they go all out and search for the individual. If it’s ‘runaway,’ it’s ‘OK, let’s do a police report, and maybe we’ll go do an attempt to locate,'" Pike said.

What Emily’s last hours alive were like remains a mystery, much like the identity of her killer.

The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction is $200,000.

When asked if he had lost hope in the investigation, Pike said, "There are times that we do lose hope and that’s when people like you come through ... We need people to understand that her killers haven’t been found."