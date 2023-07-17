Rural travel destinations where you can unplug and have fun this summer

Looking for a vacation destination with some country charm this summer?

Places with a small town feel are sometimes what you need for the ultimate relaxation vacation.

While all the destinations on this list offer different things for visitors, they all have the commonality of being more rural spots in the United States that are filled with scenic views and fun activities for the whole family.

If you're looking for a countryside destination to visit this summer, one (or more) of these spots may appeal to you.

Check out this list:

Kennebunkport, Maine Whitefish, Montana Cody, Wyoming Steamboat Springs, Colorado Sedona, Arizona Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Kennebunkport, Maine, is a great coastal vacation to take where you will have plenty to do. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Kennebunkport, Maine

This coastal town makes a great getaway for those who appreciate a small town atmosphere, being near the water and good seafood.

During your stay, visit one of Kennebunkport's many beaches like Gooch’s Middle Beach, Colony Beach or Goose Rocks Beach.

You also won’t want to skip a stroll in Dock Square, where you can get all your vacation shopping done.

In your spare time, check out one of Maine's museums, go on a boat tour to explore even more or grab a bite at a seafood restaurant.

Whitefish, Montana, isn't just a skiing destination. It also provides stunning views during the summer. (George Rose/Getty Images)

2. Whitefish, Montana

If you enjoy a more mountainous destination, Whitefish, Montana , is a great option for you.

While many people go here during the winter for its ski and snowboarding trails, there is no shortage of things to do during the summer months.

There is plenty of hiking in Whitefish — just make sure to bring lots of water to stay hydrated during the warmer months.

Glacier National Park is a beautiful place to visit during the summer.

There are multiple bodies of water around if you prefer spending your time on a boat, fishing, paddleboarding, kayaking or swimming.

Whitefish River, Whitefish Lake or Flathead Lake are all options.

You can also stop by the area downtown for shopping and yummy food.

Cody Nite Rodeo is a popular activity to check out while visiting Wyoming. (Andrew Woodley/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

3. Cody, Wyoming

If you want an authentic country vacation, Cody, Wyoming, is a great place to go.

Cody is known as "the rodeo capital of the world," so this is a popular thing to do while in the area.

There are tons of different events that happen, so be sure to look up what will be happening when you are in town. The big events here are the Cody Stampede Rodeo and the Cody Nite Rodeo, which happens June through the end of August.

You can take a scenic drive — and you're likely to see lots of wildlife.

4. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Hot springs, horseback riding, hiking trails, rodeos … Steamboat Springs, Colorado, has it all.

The rural destination is home to Old Town Hot Springs, where many visitors soak in the natural outdoor hot spring pools in the downtown area.

The water in the main pool is right around 98 degrees, according to the destination's website.

There are also multiple spas and water slides. You can also choose to visit Strawberry Park Hot Spring in Yampa Valley.

There's also the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo, a popular tourist attraction in Steamboat Springs.

You can get exercise and beautiful views on one of Steamboat Springs' hiking trails like Fish Creek Falls, Zirkel Circle or Emerald Mountain.

Gorgeous sunsets are among the offerings in Sedona, Arizona. (Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Expand

5. Sedona, Arizona

Sedona, Arizona, offers stunning views and hikes filled with red rock and breathtaking sunsets.

Hiking is one of the biggest attractions in Sedona, but if hiking isn’t really your thing, Jeep tours are another popular option.

A few popular Sedona landmarks are the Chapel of Holy Cross, Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, Cathedral Rock, Airport Mesa and Slide Rock State Park.

A vacation in Gatlinburg can be whatever you want it to be. It can be extremely relaxing — or you can spend your time visiting all the popular attractions. (R. Diamond/Getty Images)

6. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

You will definitely not be bored on your trip to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. This rural destination is filled with fun things to do, no matter where your interests lie.

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies is a popular spot in the area as well as Gatlinburg Skybridge, which — according to Gatlinburg’s website — is the "longest pedestrian cable bridge in North America."

You can also spend time at Ripley’s Believe it or Not, go to Anakeesta, an adventure park filled with activities, or take in all the views on the Ober Mountain Aerial Tramway.

