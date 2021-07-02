RV camping at a halt due to forest closures and wildfires

With Fourth of July weekend approaching, camping is one of the busiest weekends for people to celebrate, but plans are being cancelled.

"Plans are cancelled because they can't go to the forest they maybe doing something around the house," said Robbie Eggers, a Service Manager for Rowley White RV.

RV camper Tony Brindis takes his family camping every Fourth of July, but decided to keep their camper parked.

"We were going to go up to the Happy Jack area off of Lake Mary Road near Flagstaff. We will have to just stay home and lay low, maybe hang out by the pool," said Brindis.

Several locations at Rowley White RV Services has decreased to about 50% last year due to people unable to take their campers.

"The phone calls, the emergencies that come up that drastically dropped," said Eggers.

During the holiday weekend, people will have to find another place to set up camp.

"Make other plans to go out of state, maybe visit some of national parks or take it down to San Diego get beach side," said Brindis.

Egger says once the forests are back open, they expect to be slammed with everyone wanting to get out.

