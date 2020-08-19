Salt Fire burns 2,000 acres, prompts road closures near Roosevelt Lake

A lightning-caused wildfire has shut down parts of State Routes 188 and 288 just north of the Globe-Miami area.

The Salt Fire has burned about 2,000 acres two miles east of the intersection. The wildfire is zero percent contained.

Three structures have been threatened by flames, along with some power lines, however, no evacuations have been ordered.

The Salt Fire is one of three wildfires burning in the Tonto National Forest that was sparked by lightning.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.