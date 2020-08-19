Expand / Collapse search
Salt Fire burns 2,000 acres, prompts road closures near Roosevelt Lake

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Monsoon season typically eases fires in Arizona, but not this year

Fire officials say lightning strikes and downed power lines are causing many brush fires in the state this year.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - A lightning-caused wildfire has shut down parts of State Routes 188 and 288 just north of the Globe-Miami area.

The Salt Fire has burned about 2,000 acres two miles east of the intersection. The wildfire is zero percent contained.

Three structures have been threatened by flames, along with some power lines, however, no evacuations have been ordered.

The Salt Fire is one of three wildfires burning in the Tonto National Forest that was sparked by lightning.

