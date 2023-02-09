Salt River police officer injured after suspected DUI crash

A driver is being investigated for DUI after a Salt River police officer's truck was hit near Loop 101 and Indian School Road early Thursday morning.

The officer was heading westbound down Indian School Road at 3:18 a.m. when a vehicle going the opposite direction crossed the center line, hitting the marked police vehicle head-on.

Both drivers were hospitalized but are expected to survive.

"The suspect is believed to be impaired and a DUI investigation is being conducted," said Salt River Police in a statement.

Indian School Road was closed in both directions between Loop 101 Pima Freeway and Dobson Road for the investigation.

