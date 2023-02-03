Shooting in Phoenix injures child and teen, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway following a shooting that left a child and a teenager injured.
According to a statement, the incident happened near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road.
"A vehicle occupied by multiple people was driving through a parking lot when another vehicle drove past and began shooting at them," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police Sergeant Melissa Soliz.
Investigators say a teenager inside one of the cars was shot, and a child who was walking in the area with an adult family member was also shot. The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect vehicle drove away before police arrived," read the statement. "This remains an on-going investigation."
Read More Arizona Crime Stories
- Phoenix man arrested in connection with 18-month-old child's death, police say
- Man killed following downtown Phoenix shooting, police say
- Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Phoenix
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
(Click here for interactive map)