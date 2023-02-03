Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning.

Officers were called at 7:39 a.m. after someone reported seeing an unresponsive person inside a vehicle.

The woman had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released.

Detectives are still working to figure out what happened.

Indian School Road is restricted in both directions in the area for the investigation.

The scene of a shooting investigation near 30th Avenue and Indian School Road.

