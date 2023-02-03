Man shot at Chandler apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting on Friday at a Chandler apartment complex that left at least one person injured.

According to police, the shooting happened on Feb. 3 near Ray Road and Arizona Avenue.

The man who was shot is expected to survive his injuries.

"At this time it appears to be two male subjects involved and they are accounted for," Det. Eva Zermeño said. "There is no threat to the public and this area will be restricted until law enforcement in [sic] done processing the scene."

No further details were released.

