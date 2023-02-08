Video captures racist incident against Native American performers outside Old Town Scottsdale art gallery

A video on Instagram reportedly shows a racist incident that happened in Scottsdale.

The video, which was uploaded by Instagram user thebandblackbird, was taken outside of a business.

According to the caption that is burned onto the video, the incident happened while indigenous performers were being filmed by ESPN for Super Bowl-related video content.

In the video, the name "Gilbert Ortega Authentic Indian Art Galleries" can be seen printed on a glass door that leads into the business.

The video shows a man with long hair chant in a mocking manner, as well as saying "MAGA Country" at one point, a reference to Former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, Make America Great Again.

"There's lots of cameras out here," a person behind the camera said, as others were heard telling the person to go away.

Towards the end of the video, a woman was seen exiting the store, eventually having a conversation with the man whose behavior was captured on video.

Business's social media presence deactivated

It is unknown whether the man has any connections with Gilbert Ortega Galleries.

The Facebook and Instagram pages for the business are no longer publicly accessible as of the evening of Feb. 8.

Meanwhile, Yelp officials say they have temporarily disabled the posting of reviews on the gallery's Yelp page, due to the business receiving "increased public attention resulting in an influx of people posting their views to this page."

"While racism has no place on Yelp and we unequivocally reject racism or discrimination in any form, all reviews on Yelp must reflect an actual first-hand consumer experience (even if that means disabling the ability for users to express points of view we might agree with)," a portion of the Public Attention Alert statement posted by Yelp official reads.

According to Yelp's website, the alert was introduced in response to a rise in social activism surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.

"If someone associated with a business is accused of, or the target of, racist behavior, we will place a Public Attention Alert on the business page to warn consumers that the business may be seeing an unusual spike in reviews as a result of increased public attention," a portion of Yelps' description of the Public Attention Alert reads.

According to a brief 2020 article published as an ‘advertorial’ by the Los Angeles Business Journal, a man named Gilbert Ortega Jr. is the person who runs the day-to-day operation of the gallery.

Scottsdale city officials issue statement in response to incident

We reached out to the City of Scottsdale for comment on the video that was posted. In response, Kelly Corsette with the city government issued a statement that reads:

"Scottsdale prides itself as a welcoming community for all people. We are sad that this incident occurred and offer our full support to those who were targeted. The city condemns this individual's racist comments - they do not represent our community."

Scottsdale has seen previous racist incidents

This is not the first time a racist incident has happened in Scottsdale.

In October 2020, Instagram user its.drebaby posted a video that shows a racist incident between him and another man in Scottsdale, where the man approached the Instagram user, who is Black, and said the area is a "no n***** zone."

(Due to use of offensive language in the video and the video description, viewer discretion is advised)

According to cable channel BET's report on the incident, The person who said the offensive words was identified as Paul Ng.

Ng, according to the firm Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty, was an "inactive independent contractor" with the realty firm. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, officials with Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty said they have terminated Ng's involvement with the company, while notifying the Arizona Department of Real Estate of what happened, with a recommendation for Ng's real estate license to be revoked.

A search of the Arizona Department of Real Estate's public database shows only one Paul Ng in the database, with the license status listed as "inactive."

