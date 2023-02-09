Man dead, woman hurt in Phoenix multi-vehicle crash

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The scene of a deadly crash near 23rd Avenue and Northern

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians near 23rd Avenue and Northern on Wednesday.

Investigators say a woman crashed into two cars near the intersection just after 1 p.m.

The collision sent one car off the street, hitting a man standing on the sidewalk. A second vehicle was also pushed off the roadway and hit a female pedestrian.

The man that was hit died from his injuries, and the woman is expected to survive.

One of the drivers involved fled from the crash site. Police did not specify what role they played in the collision.

