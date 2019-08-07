Sam's Club unveils its version of Chick-fil-A's iconic chicken sandwich and waffle fries

Craving Chick-fil-A on a Sunday? Sam’s Club just rolled out its version of Chick-fil-A’s iconic chicken sandwich and waffle fries.

Sam's Club's in-house brand Member's Mark put its own spin on the iconic breaded chicken sandwich, but it looks nearly identical to Chick-fil-A's flagship product. The package even features the Sam's Club sandwiches dressed with pickle slices, just like the real thing.

The membership-only retail warehouse club says these “soon-to-be-member faves” are just as tasty and addictive as the drive-thru favorites.

The new waffle fries and chicken sandwich are exclusive to Sam’s Club and are now available in stores nationwide and online.

A box of the new Southern Style Chicken Sandwich comes in a package of 10 and costs $15.98, while a 4-pound pack of waffle fries will only set you back $4.98.

