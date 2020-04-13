San Leandro church food pantry van stolen during Holy Week recovered in Oakland

article

A church food pantry van that was stolen from the All Saints Episcopal Church in San Leandro just before Easter has been recoverd in Oakland, the pastor told KTVU on Monday.

The Rev. Justin Cannon said the van had been dumped somewhere in Oakland. It was full of paint cans and the catalytic converter had been cut out. It's ignition had been damaged and church leaders would need to spend some time and money to fix it up.

Cannon said the church video surveillance cameras captured the van being stolen sometime between 5:29 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The van was retired from the city of San Leandro and was gifted to the church's food pantry last summer, Cannon said.

The church has been offering free groceries every month to people in need for the last 11 years.

To learn more about the food pantry, to volunteer, or make a donation visit www.saintsalive.net/social-ministries. The food pantry will distribute food on May 2 with pre-bagged groceries available from 11a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone with information about the van should call San Leandro police at 510-577-2740.

