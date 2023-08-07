Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall dead at 57 after battle with ALS

article

Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall died Saturday after a three-year battle with ALS, his family confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 57.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5th Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a 3 year battle with ALS," his family said in a statement. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tirelesss doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

