Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall dead at 57 after battle with ALS

By Bradford Betz and Janelle Ash
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
47d04309- article

FILE - Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are seen at 'Oceans 8' World Premiere on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall died Saturday after a three-year battle with ALS, his family confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 57. 

"It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5th Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a 3 year battle with ALS," his family said in a statement. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request." 

Bryan-Randall.jpg

FILE - Actress Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are seen in Midtown on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

"We are immensely grateful to the tirelesss doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan." 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

