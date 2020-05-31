Sawtooth Fire 100% contained, burned 24,000 acres of land

Crews are gaining control of a wildfire that is burning in the Superstition Wilderness.

The Sawtooth Fire has burned 24,729 acres of land and is 100% contained, with minimal change in growth.

Forest Service officials say 300 firefighters and support staff had been assigned to the fire, with expanded air resources prepared to drop fire retardant and water on the fire.

Crews are focusing on identifying containment options, according to the Forest Service.

The wildfire is believed to have been sparked by lightning.

Evacuations for Queen Valley have been lifted, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Thursday, June 4.