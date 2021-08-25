Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from WED 8:12 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

SC GOP leader who opposed health mandates, dies of COVID-19

Published 
Health
Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A tea party Republican who recently helped turn over the party leadership in South Carolina’s largest county has died from complications of COVID-19.

Pressley Stutts died Thursday, according to party leaders and his family. The U.S. Navy veteran was 64. 

Over the summer, Stutts led a group loyal to former President Donald Trump to force the resignation of several Greenville County Republican Party leaders after a failed bid to defeat state party chairman Drew McKissick. 

Stutts said he was following Trump’s wishes to kick anyone who didn’t fully support the former president out of the Republican party.

SC Senate Office Building

FILE - The South Carolina state flag is seen at the end of the hallway of the Russell Senate Office Building.

RELATED: Mask mandates spread in Georgia schools as child cases soar

Stutts had been hospitalized with COVID-19 since late July, frequently updating his health on Facebook.

In early August, he posted that COVID-19 was a serious and deadly man-made disease. The origin of the disease has not been determined by scientists.

Stutts said everyone should take the disease seriously, but was against mask mandates and felt people should not be pressured to get the COVID-19 vaccine and should not demand others get the shots.

"Mandates and coercions DO NOT WORK especially when they come to us from a government that has repeatedly lied to the American People time and time again," Stutts wrote on his Facebook page.

His final post came five days before his death, when he wrote he chose to go on a ventilator and planned to "wake up from this short rest and be back in the game soon!"

"This is my OWN decision. I trust God to keep me. I ask you to trust Him, too," Stutts wrote.