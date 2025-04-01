Expand / Collapse search

School bus crash prompts I-10 closure; prosecutors to seek death against Luigi Mangione | Nightly Roundup

Published  April 1, 2025 6:31pm MST
PHOENIX - From a crash that closed a major freeway in Southern Arizona to the latest in Luigi Mangione's murder case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

1. School bus crash prompts I-10 closure

I-10 closed in both directions due to Marana bus crash

The crash, according to ADOT officials, has caused a closure at Tangerine Road in the Marana area. DPS officials say injuries have been reported.

2. Axon CEO threatens to leave Arizona

Axon CEO says company will leave Arizona if SB 1543 fails to pass

If Senate Bill 1543 fails in the state legislature, Axon says it will move to either Texas or Florida.

3. Arizona grandmother hit and killed by van driver

Casa Grande grandmother hit and killed by city transportation van driver

We're hearing from the family of a Casa Grande grandmother who was hit and killed by the driver who had just dropped her off at home.

4. Latest in Luigi Mangione case

Death penalty sought in Luigi Mangione federal case: AG Pam Bondi

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Tuesday she has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione.

5. Fire near Arizona-New Mexico State Line prompted evacuations

Evacuation orders lifted for fire near Arizona-New Mexico border

Evacuation orders were lifted on Tuesday near a fire burning in Apache County, close to the Arizona-New Mexico state line.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Windy, cooler conditions in Phoenix

Cooler and windy today in the Valley with a high in the 70s.

