School bus crash prompts I-10 closure; prosecutors to seek death against Luigi Mangione | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a crash that closed a major freeway in Southern Arizona to the latest in Luigi Mangione's murder case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
1. School bus crash prompts I-10 closure
The crash, according to ADOT officials, has caused a closure at Tangerine Road in the Marana area. DPS officials say injuries have been reported.
2. Axon CEO threatens to leave Arizona
If Senate Bill 1543 fails in the state legislature, Axon says it will move to either Texas or Florida.
3. Arizona grandmother hit and killed by van driver
We're hearing from the family of a Casa Grande grandmother who was hit and killed by the driver who had just dropped her off at home.
4. Latest in Luigi Mangione case
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Tuesday she has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione.
5. Fire near Arizona-New Mexico State Line prompted evacuations
Evacuation orders were lifted on Tuesday near a fire burning in Apache County, close to the Arizona-New Mexico state line.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Cooler and windy today in the Valley with a high in the 70s.