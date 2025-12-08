Scottsdale barricade suspect threatened to burn down woman's home: Police

article

The Brief Scottsdale Police investigators have revealed new details surrounding a barricade incident that happened on Dec. 6. The suspect has been identified as 54-year-old Andrew Shadid. Shadid is accused of committing multiple offenses.



Court documents have revealed more details surrounding a man who was arrested following an hours-long barricade situation in Scottsdale on Dec. 6.

Per the documents, 54-year-old Andrew Shadid is accused of multiple offenses, including:

In the documents, investigators said Scottsdale Police officers were called to a home in the city, following reports of a domestic violence assault. While the court documents we received had the home's address redacted, we previously reported that the incident happened near 70th Street and Willetta Street.

The victim, per investigators, said Shadid was arrested recently for alleged domestic violence crimes against her, and that there were release conditions that banned him from returning to the home. The victim went on to say that Shadid returned to her home a few days prior to get his things.

"The victim let him in to get his things despite the release conditions. This turned into him staying at the house, and the victim feared kicking him out," read a portion of the court documents.

On the morning of the incident, police said the victim woke up to Shadid allegedly hitting her in the face with his hands.

"She said he slapped her multiple times on the right side of her face, followed by a punch to her left eye area," investigators wrote.

Police said after the alleged assault, the victim went to her son's home, which is in the area. She later went back to her home to get her things, and Shadid was still inside.

"The offender told the victim that he had poured gas out inside the house and if the police arrived, he would ‘burn the house down and kill both of them,’" investigators stated. "The victim walked out and noted the windshield of her vehicle, which was parked in the driveway, was now broken. The victim left to the hotel and called police at that time."

Court documents state that when officers arrived at the home, Shadid "was seen looking out the window at police, and then closing the curtain, refusing to exit." Shadid was eventually found hiding under his bed.

"[Shadid] told the [Special Assignment Unit] team that he was armed. He refused to come out from under the bed and resisted arrest," read a portion of the court documents.

According to our previous report, Shadid was eventually taken into custody, and subsequently taken to a hospital for minimal injuries following a dog bite from a K-9.

"Detectives attempted to speak with [Shadid] at the hospital. [Shadid] active as if he was incoherent and would not advise if he understood his Miranda warnings. An interview was not conducted," investigators wrote.

Investigators state that Shadid had two domestic violence convictions with the same victim in 2025, in addition to other incidents that were not charged.

A judge has set a $50,000 cash-only bond for Shadid, according to court documents. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

