Scottsdale CEO accused of embezzling millions to fund exotic hunting trips

The Brief James Campbell, a 47-year-old Scottsdale CEO, is accused of embezzling over $2.4 million dollars. Campbell allegedly used the money to fund big game hunting trips in Alaska and Africa. Campbell pleaded not guilty to charges.



A Scottsdale CEO who allegedly used retirement plans and health insurance premiums to fund exotic hunting trips to Africa and Alaska has been indicted.

What we know:

James Vincent Campbell, 47, entered a not guilty plea inside a Maryland federal court on Aug. 15.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Campbell used his company, Axim Fringe Solutions, LLC, to siphon off more than $2.4 million in health insurance premiums and 401(k) contributions.

"Before forwarding the funds, Campbell allegedly pooled them in a master trust account. Between 2015 and 2024, he made 135 unauthorized withdrawals – totaling $2,486,905 – beyond the legitimate fees owed to Axim," the DOJ said in a news release. "Campbell used a significant portion of the stolen funds for personal expenses including big game hunting trips in Alaska, Africa, and other locations; taxidermy fees; jewelry; casino gambling; and direct payments to his girlfriend."

Campbell is accused of theft from an Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) plan and 11 counts of money laundering. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each money laundering count and up to five years in prison for theft.

What's next:

FOX 10 reached out to Campbell's attorney for comment, but we have not heard back.