Scottsdale couple quarantined following Asia cruise trip will soon return home

March 2 is the big day for the Gunias. It is the day when their 14-day COVID-19 coronavirus-related quarantine is up

Once the quarantine is up, they will be released from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, and can head home to Phoenix.

The CDC will actually give them a certificate.

“Before we leave, we have to get a certificate from the CDC, saying were clear of quarantine, and we can go back into the general population,” said Dr. Somer Gunia.

Gunia is a surgeon in Scottsdale, and was originally due back from her cruise to the Far East on February 4. Once they are released, the couple will drive from San Antonio to Phoenix, instead of taking a 90-minute flight.

“We are really reluctant to go to an airport, get on an airplane where someone can detain us again, so we would just prefer to do the long drive in the car. We can stop where we want, do what we want, and we can get home,” said Gunia.

The ordeal of being quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship during the coronavirus outbreak, flown to Lackland Air Force Base and facing another quarantine has changed how the Gunias view their freedom.

Gunia and her husband, who is a surgical nurse, are receiving a lot of love and support from the outside. A patient even mailed them a sweet reminder of home.

“The dog we have at home is a wiener dog, so she sent me a stuffed animal wiener dog. It was very sweet of her. Now we snuggle with him,” said Gunia.

The couple hopes to be home with their real dogs in about a week.