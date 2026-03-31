Trump coming to Phoenix; alleged love triangle turns deadly | Nightly Roundup

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From an alleged love triangle coming to a deadly end in Mesa, to President Trump visiting Phoenix to speak at an event with Erika Kirk, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

1. Could Arizonans soon be saving up to 50 cents per gallon?

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2. Love triangle turns deadly in Mesa

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3. President Trump, Erika Kirk to speak at ‘Build The Red Wall’ event in Phoenix

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4. ‘Shooter or shooters’ unknown after teen is shot in Phoenix

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5. Largest wildfire training drill in Southwest held following record March heat

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