Trump coming to Phoenix; alleged love triangle turns deadly | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From an alleged love triangle coming to a deadly end in Mesa, to President Trump visiting Phoenix to speak at an event with Erika Kirk, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 31, 2026.
1. Could Arizonans soon be saving up to 50 cents per gallon?
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Arizona lawmakers and Senator Ruben Gallego are pushing for an EPA fuel blend waiver to bypass expensive summer gasoline, potentially saving drivers 40 to 50 cents a gallon.
2. Love triangle turns deadly in Mesa
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Mesa police arrested a woman after she allegedly shot her former roommate through a bathroom wall at a home near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue.
3. President Trump, Erika Kirk to speak at ‘Build The Red Wall’ event in Phoenix
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President Donald Trump is expected to visit Phoenix for an event hosted by Turning Point USA in April, according to the conservative group.
4. ‘Shooter or shooters’ unknown after teen is shot in Phoenix
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Phoenix Police say a teen suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting that happened Monday night.
5. Largest wildfire training drill in Southwest held following record March heat
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Hundreds of firefighters from dozens of agencies are conducting the largest joint wildfire training exercise in the Southwest to prepare for an active season.
A look at your weather
Tropical moisture is making its way across the state, bringing more chances for rain and cooler weather Tuesday night. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the gusty winds heading our way.
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