Scottsdale man arrested in Florida; accused of sex crimes involving minors

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office say a former Mixed Martial Arts fighter from Scottsdale has been arrested in Florida for alleged sex crimes involving minors.

According to a statement released on the morning of Nov. 29, James Bond, who officials say changed his name from Jaymes Christopher Schulte, was arrested early Thanksgiving morning at Miami International Airport. The arrest was made after Bond was denied entry into Argentina, and on Nov. 27, Bond made an initial court appearance on his indictment in Miami.

"Bond faces charges for Sex Trafficking of Minors, Engaging in Illicit Sexual Conduct in Foreign Places, Production of Child Pornography for Importation to the United States, and other related offenses," read a portion of the statement. "The indictment alleges that he had sex with eight minors in Colombia and that he solicited, recruited, and enticed the minors to engage in commercial sex acts. He is also alleged to have produced videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and to have distributed these videos through his website."

Officials said Bond will be taken back to Arizona to face charges.