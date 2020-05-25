Scottsdale PD: Bicyclist killed after being hit by car

article

A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car near 91st Street and Happy Valley Road Monday morning, Scottsdale police say.

Police have identified the victim as 48-year-old Miodrag Milovanovic.

Milovanovic was riding his bike down Happy Valley on the shoulder when an SUV drifted outside of the driving lane and hit him.

Officials say Milovanovic was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.