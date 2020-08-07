Expand / Collapse search

Scottsdale police arrest 6 more in Fashion Square mall break-in, looting

Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale police have made more arrests in the May looting of the city's signature mall that also involved YouTuber Jake Paul.

Sgt. Ben Hoster announced Aug. 7 the arrests of six people on charges ranging from burglary to trafficking stolen property.

The total number of suspects arrested in the May 30 looting of Scottsdale Fashion Square is now 53.

Hoster identified those arrested as 33-year-old Joseph Michael Garcia, 19-year-old Jesus Sierra, 19-year-old Lanay Bailey and 20-year-old Jose Ramos. A couple was also arrested — 24-year-old Keanu Yazzie and 19-year-old Serenity Mansfield.

Authorities say all of them are residents of the metro Phoenix area. It was not immediately known Friday if any had an attorney who could comment on their behalf.

On Wednesday, FBI agents served a search warrant at Paul's Calabasas, California, mansion.

Scottsdale police announced the same day that they had dismissed charges of criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly at the mall against Paul and two others “so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed.”

Charges may be refiled later.

Paul said in a subsequent YouTube video that he had only been looking for people protesting the May 25 death of George Floyd, and he did not take part in any of the destruction.

