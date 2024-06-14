Scottsdale Police Officer dies on duty; Explosion causes major damage to Mesa home | Nightly Roundup

article

From a Scottsdale Police Officer who died while on duty near Scottsdale Airport to an explosion that occurred at the front door of a home in Mesa, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 14, 2024.

1. Scottsdale police officer dies while on duty, leaves behind wife and 3 children

Featured article

2. Explosion caught on camera leaves homeowners asking ‘who and why?’

Featured article

3. Researchers from Harvard claim aliens could be on earth posing as humans

Featured article

4. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office called to rescue nearly 100 stranded tubers on Salt River

Featured article

5. A suspect is in custody after a man was shot while traveling on U.S. 60

Featured article

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Also, your weather forecast for tonight