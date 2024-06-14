Scottsdale Police Officer dies on duty; Explosion causes major damage to Mesa home | Nightly Roundup

article
From a Scottsdale Police Officer who died while on duty near Scottsdale Airport to an explosion that occurred at the front door of a home in Mesa, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, June 14, 2024.
1. Scottsdale police officer dies while on duty, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Featured
A Scottsdale police officer has died following what the department called a "critical incident." Although many of the details about what happened are still not known. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
2. Explosion caught on camera leaves homeowners asking ‘who and why?’
Featured
An explosive device thrown at the front door of a home in Mesa was all caught on camera. The explosion caused thousands of dollars in damages and minor injuries to influencer Nick Scherr.
3. Researchers from Harvard claim aliens could be on earth posing as humans
Featured
Research scientists at Harvard University wrote a paper suggesting aliens could be living underground or on the moon, or even walking among us and posing as humans.
4. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office called to rescue nearly 100 stranded tubers on Salt River
Featured
A group of recreational water users are stranded on Pirate's Island on the Salt River. Rescue teams have been sent to bring them ashore.
5. A suspect is in custody after a man was shot while traveling on U.S. 60
Featured
A male driver was shot while traveling westbound on U.S. 60 between Power and Higley roads.
A look at freeway closures this weekend
Phoenix-area weekend freeway closures (June 10-17)
Northbound Loop 101 will be closed between Pima Rd/Princess Dr in Scottsdale; I-10 narrowed in both directions in the East Valley; lane restrictions scheduled for SB Loop 101. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 6/14/24
Temperatures start to ramp up again while an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect.