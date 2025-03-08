Scottsdale Police shooting leaves a suspect dead and a K9 injured

The Brief A suspect was shot and is dead after threatening a person with a gun in Scottsdale. The suspect fled the scene initially but returned to the scene, which is when officer deployed a K9 on the man. Both the K9 and the suspect were shot in the incident.



A suspect is dead and a K9 officer was shot by Scottsdale Police on Friday, March 7.

According to police, the suspect was allegedly threatening a victim with a gun before police arrived near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Loop 202.

Scottsdale Police say the suspect initially fled from an officer's attempts at making a traffic stop before he returned to the scene.

Once he returned, a K9 was deployed due to the suspect's failure to obey commands and attempts to reach for an object inside the vehicle.

According to a release, an officer eventually fired his weapon, hitting the suspect and the K9.

Dig deeper:

The suspect was identified only as a 42-year-old man.

The police K9 was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

What they're saying:

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowski released a statement on her Facebook page:

Last night, there was an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the area of 400 north Scottsdale Road.

Thankfully, our responding officers are safe. I pray for the recovery of our cherished K-9 unit, who sustained injuries. I thank the brave men and women who faithfully protect our community.

-Mayor Borowsky

What's next:

Mesa Police are taking over the investigation of the incident.

Map of where the incident happened: