Scottsdale Police shooting leaves a suspect dead and a K9 injured
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A suspect is dead and a K9 officer was shot by Scottsdale Police on Friday, March 7.
According to police, the suspect was allegedly threatening a victim with a gun before police arrived near the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Loop 202.
Scottsdale Police say the suspect initially fled from an officer's attempts at making a traffic stop before he returned to the scene.
Once he returned, a K9 was deployed due to the suspect's failure to obey commands and attempts to reach for an object inside the vehicle.
According to a release, an officer eventually fired his weapon, hitting the suspect and the K9.
The suspect was identified only as a 42-year-old man.
The police K9 was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowski released a statement on her Facebook page:
Last night, there was an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the area of 400 north Scottsdale Road.
Thankfully, our responding officers are safe. I pray for the recovery of our cherished K-9 unit, who sustained injuries. I thank the brave men and women who faithfully protect our community.
-Mayor Borowsky
Mesa Police are taking over the investigation of the incident.