Scottsdale Police: Teen last seen in Fashion Square Mall area has been found safe

article

Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say a teen who was last seen on May 8 has been found safe.

According to an earlier statement, 14-year-old Alyiana Rodregiz was last seen at 3:20 p.m. in the area of Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.

Officials say Rodregiz is on the autism spectrum, and walks with a slight limp. She has since been found safe, and has been reunited with her family.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 Phoenix apps for breaking news and weather alerts

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters