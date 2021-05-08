Scottsdale Police: Teen last seen in Fashion Square Mall area has been found safe
article
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say a teen who was last seen on May 8 has been found safe.
According to an earlier statement, 14-year-old Alyiana Rodregiz was last seen at 3:20 p.m. in the area of Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.
Officials say Rodregiz is on the autism spectrum, and walks with a slight limp. She has since been found safe, and has been reunited with her family.
