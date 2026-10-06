Scottsdale Unified School District to close two more schools amid enrollment drop

The Brief Another Arizona school district has voted to close down some of its schools due to declining enrollment. The Scottsdale Unified School District Board voted 3-2 to close Copper Ridge K-8 and Laguna Prep, affecting roughly 900 students. The closures are set to take effect by the end of the 2027-2028 school year as the district faces budget concerns and the loss of more than 6,000 students since 2010.



Another Arizona school district is voting to close down some of its schools.

School Closures:

For the second time in two years, the Scottsdale Unified School Board is voting to consolidate schools due to declining enrollment.

Tuesday's Vote:

The board voted 3-2 to close Copper Ridge K-8 and Laguna Prep, a decision that will affect roughly 900 students. It was a heated meeting, with board members Amy Carney and Carine Werner voting no to the closures.

Carney and Werner first made motions to table the vote, but they were outnumbered, and the vote moved forward. There were also several public speakers, including parents and district alumni, who spoke out against closures and consolidations.

What The Decision Means:

Copper Ridge K-8 and Laguna Prep will close by the end of the 2027-2028 school year. Students will be redistributed according to an approved boundary model.

By the numbers:

The board says these closures are in response to budget concerns and declining enrollment. Scottsdale Unified School District has lost more than 6,000 students since 2010, according to district data. Data shows an estimated savings of $2.7 million associated with this option. Other data presented estimates a churn rate, also known as the number of students who may leave the district, of roughly 41.

Dig deeper:

These closures come a year after the board voted to close Pima Elementary and Echo Canyon K-8 schools. There was also a decision made to table a vote regarding the merger of Desert Canyon Elementary and Middle schools.