Scottsdale's Sand Hills Fire forces road closures, neighborhoods to evacuate

A 100-acre fast-moving brush fire burning in Scottsdale is forcing road closures and neighborhood evacuations on Thursday afternoon.

The Sept. 12 fire is near 128th Street and Ranch Gate Road. The brush fire is being called the Sand Hills Fire.

SkyFOX was over the fire and flames were seen just feet away from the backyards of homes.

"There are roadway restrictions and road closures in the neighborhood. All neighborhood structures have been evac'd. Fire is currently moving N/E," the Scottsdale Police Department said.

The Scottsdale Fire Department says the fire is 100 acres so far and is fast-moving.

"Crews are protecting structures as a fast moving brush fire is threatening structures. Winds are pushing the fire North East. Please stay out of the area. We have more fire crews coming into the area," the fire department said.

We will update this story as more information comes in.

