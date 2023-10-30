Search for suspect underway after man was shot in Phoenix

Phoenix Police officials say they are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that left a person injured.

The incident, according to police, happened in the area of 15th Avenue and Maricopa, just north of the intersection of 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road. According to a brief statement released by Sgt. Phil Krynsky, officers responded to a shooting call in the area just after 10:05 p.m. on Oct. 29.

"When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement.

The victim, according to Sgt. Krynsky, was taken to the hospital by fire crews.

"Officers, along with the air unit, searched the area and currently have not located a suspect," read a portion of the statement.

Where the shooting happened