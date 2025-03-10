Search for missing college student; dolphins catch waves with surfers l Morning News Brief

A good Samaritan was killed in a crash along a Valley freeway; prosecutors are no longer seeking the death penalty against a former Phoenix officer and his wife; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Monday, March 10, 2025.
Authorities are searching for a college student who disappeared in the Dominican Republic; spectacular video shows the moment a pod of dolphins caught waves with a group of surfers; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 10.
1. American college student goes missing
Featured
Authorities in the Dominican Republic and the United States are searching for a missing Virginia woman who disappeared while on a trip to Punta Cana.
2. The wave of a lifetime
Featured
Spectacular video shows the moment a pod of dolphins joined a group of surfers off the California coast.
3. Did any AZ cities make the list?
Featured
A new study shows that location can play a significant role in shaping happiness.
4. Trump declines to rule out recession
Featured
Thanks to reporting lags and number revisions, recessions typically aren’t declared until well after they have begun.
5. Tax refunds
Featured
The IRS said the average refund amount has increased by 7.5% this year. Here's what to know.
Today's weather
Featured
Monday will be warm in the Valley with a high in the 80s, but more rain is coming soon!