Expand / Collapse search

Search for missing college student; dolphins catch waves with surfers l Morning News Brief

By
Published  March 10, 2025 10:04am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly good Samaritan crash l Morning Headlines March 10

A good Samaritan was killed in a crash along a Valley freeway; prosecutors are no longer seeking the death penalty against a former Phoenix officer and his wife; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Monday, March 10, 2025.

Authorities are searching for a college student who disappeared in the Dominican Republic; spectacular video shows the moment a pod of dolphins caught waves with a group of surfers; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of March 10.

1. American college student goes missing

Featured

Virginia woman Sudiksha Konanki missing in Dominican Republic
article

Virginia woman Sudiksha Konanki missing in Dominican Republic

Authorities in the Dominican Republic and the United States are searching for a missing Virginia woman who disappeared while on a trip to Punta Cana.

2. The wave of a lifetime

Featured

Watch: Dolphins catch waves with California surfers, wowing onlookers
article

Watch: Dolphins catch waves with California surfers, wowing onlookers

Spectacular video shows the moment a pod of dolphins joined a group of surfers off the California coast.

3. Did any AZ cities make the list?

Featured

These are the happiest cities in America, according to a new study
article

These are the happiest cities in America, according to a new study

A new study shows that location can play a significant role in shaping happiness.

4. Trump declines to rule out recession

Featured

What is a recession? Here's the criteria and where the U.S. stands
article

What is a recession? Here's the criteria and where the U.S. stands

Thanks to reporting lags and number revisions, recessions typically aren’t declared until well after they have begun.

5. Tax refunds

Featured

Here's the average tax refund for 2025 filers so far, according to IRS
article

Here's the average tax refund for 2025 filers so far, according to IRS

The IRS said the average refund amount has increased by 7.5% this year. Here's what to know.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Warm start to the week, but more rain is on the way
article

Arizona weather forecast: Warm start to the week, but more rain is on the way

Monday will be warm in the Valley with a high in the 80s, but more rain is coming soon!

Morning BriefPhoenixNewsAlerts