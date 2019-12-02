Search resumes for Arizona girl swept away in Tonto Basin creek waters

Authorities are resuming the search for a 6-year-old Arizona girl who was among three children swept away in raging creek waters.

Gila County Sheriff’s Lt. Virgil Dodd says search teams in the Tonto Basin set out around 8 a.m. Monday in hopes of finding Willa Rawlings.

The ground search will include the use of dogs and boats from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Rescue teams also hope to conduct an air search either with helicopters or drones.

Dodd says authorities are still hoping for a miracle.

Rescuers found a shoe that may belong to her at dusk Sunday.

"I believe there was a shoe in the area, there were some clothing, I'm not sure where the clothing was found but there was a shoe in the area where there was some interest in that debris," said Dodd.

Authorities say nine family members were in an oversized military-style truck on Friday when they tried to cross the creek.

Two adults and four children were rescued.

The girl’s 5-year-old brother Colby, and 5-year-old cousin, Austin, were found dead Saturday.

"We are doing everything we possibly...can and we won't quit until we bring that child home to their family," said Mary Gomez-Robles from Tonto Rim Search and Rescue.

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up. One to benefit the family of Colby and Willa Rawlings and one to benefit the family of Austin Rawlings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.