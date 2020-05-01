Search underway for 2 children missing since April 29

article

Mesa Police officials are asking for the public's help amid a search for two children who were last seen in late April.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, police say 14-year-old Xander Adams and 12-year-old Elliot Jackson were last seen at 9:00 p.m. on April 29, leaving their home in the area of Signal Butte and Ray Road. The two have not been heard from since.

Police describe Adams is described as 5'2" tall, weighing 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, and a small scar on his left eye. He was last seen wearing an ASU shirt and black pants.

Jackson is described by police as 4'8" tall, weighing 103 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with Nike logo, and jean shorts.

Both Adams and Jackson are described by police as Native Americans. Police also say the family is concerned for their welfare.

Anyone with information should call Mesa Police.